"Extremely shattered": Akbar Khan, younger brother of Sanjay Khan, mourns the demise of Zarine Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Filmmaker Akbar Khan, younger brother of Sanjay Khan, mourned the demise of Zarine Khan, who passed away on Friday.

While talking to ANI, Akbar Khan called his sister-in-law, Zarine Khan, a "dear friend" who often played a lead role in "bringing the families together."

"She was not just my sister-in-law, but also a dear friend. Her warmth and jovial nature will be deeply missed. She had a special way of bringing everyone together," said Akbar Khan.

While recalling the family traditions, Akbar called Zarine a "pillar of strength" while paying tribute to the actress.

"We often gathered at Sanjay's home for dinners or at my sister's place in Kashmir for family reunions. She was not only a pillar of strength but a true unifier of our family at large. I will miss all those moments," said Akbar Khan.

While expressing his grief, he added, "We are all extremely saddened by her passing. It was her wish to be cremated, and as a family, we fulfilled it. My brother Sanjay may not show his pain, but I know he is extremely shattered. May God give him strength."

Apart from the Bollywood celebrities, the political leaders also mourned the demise of Zarine Khan.

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, extended his condolences to the family of Zarine Khan.

Taking to his X handle, Omar Abdullah wrote, "Just the other day I saw Zarine Khan sahiba's video talking about the chrysanthemum garden in Srinagar when she visited. Today I'm shocked to hear about her demise. I join my father & other family members in sending our heartfelt condolences to Sanjay Khan Sb, Farah, Susanne, Simone, Zayed and the entire family."

Zarine Khan's final rites were held at the Juhu Crematorium in Mumbai.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan attended the last rites of Zarine Khan to pay his last respects. He was spotted wearing a black jacket, a white shirt, and a cream cap to the funeral. The actor appeared heartbroken over the demise of Zarine Khan.

He was also spotted with his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, and son Hridaan Khan.

Bobby Deol was also spotted entering Zarine Khan's residence to pay his last respects. He donned a half-blue shirt and denim jeans for the event.

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, actor-director Sanjay Khan, and their children, son Zayed Khan and daughters Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

