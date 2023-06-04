Ezra Miller lies low on 'The Flash', wants 'conversation to be about the movie'

Los Angeles, June 4 "The Flash" is almost here, and the rollout has been anything but typical, says 'Variety'.

With just 13 days to go before the film's June 16 release, titular star Ezra Miller has done no press and will make a low-profile appearance at the Los Angeles premiere on June 12, only posing for photos rather than doing interviews, 'Variety' notes.

The film's director, Andy Muschietti, and cast members Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon will also hit the red carpet that will be missing the standard press gauntlet. (The film's Michael Keaton and fellow DC Universe superhero Jason Momoa will miss the premiere as they are filming movies in London and New Zealand, respectively.)

Typically, the star of a $190-million tentpole will promote the film in interviews across print, TV and oftentimes podcasts spanning multiple continents, 'Variety' points out, adding that Harrison Ford has been "ubiquitous" in the run-up to the June 30 bow of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny", including a high-profile showing at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Ezra wants the movie to open and the conversation to be about the movie and not about Ezra," a source close to Miller, quoted by 'Variety', explains. "They are focused on their mental health and don't want it to be transactional." (Miller uses the pronouns they/them to refer to himself.)

Warner Bros. is attempting to pull off an unprecedented feat by taking its latest DC offering into the global marketplace without any promotion from its star, who was mired in controversy following arrests and erratic behaviour. but who has stayed out of trouble since last summer after seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" following "a time of intense crisis", says 'Variety'.

But will Miller's lack of shilling hurt box office prospects of "Flash"? The answer appears to be 'no'.

