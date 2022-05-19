'F3' producer Dil Raju to go with low ticket prices for his film

Hyderabad, May 19 Tollywood producer Dil Raju, who spoke to the press about his upcoming family entertainer 'F3', expressed his concern with rising ticket prices. He explained why the producers of 'F3' and he decided against raising movie ticket prices in Telugu states.

"As a person who has seen what the Telugu film industry has undergone during the pandemic, I understand the hike of the ticket prices is only to cover a few losses", Dil Raju explains.

Explaining further, Dil Raju said, "I'm even aware that the increased ticket prices benefited big-budget films such as 'RRR and 'KGF2'. However, in order to avoid losing family audiences, especially for films like 'F3,' we must make difficult decisions. That void is unaffordable."

Dil Raju also revealed that 'F3' deals with a universal subject, money, and will thus appeal to a broad audience.

The producer also revealed that the 'Fun and Frustration' franchise will continue with 'F4,' directed by Anil Ravipudi once more. "It is too early to talk about 'F4', but we sure have plans to take this franchise ahead", Dil Raju stated.

Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah, Mehreen, Sonal Chauhan, and others star in the film 'F3'. The entertaining film will be released on May 27.

