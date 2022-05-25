'F3' star Venkatesh refuses to discuss box office receipts

Hyderabad, May 25 Venkatesh Daggubati, also known in Telugu as 'Victory Venkatesh', is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy flick 'F3'.

Venkatesh, who has already appeared in the first instalment of the 'Fun & Frustration' franchise, says that he is looking forward to this film because it allows him to return to his favourite genre: family entertainment.

The 'Gharshana' actor has been actively promoting 'F3' and has given numerous interviews in the run-up to its release. When asked how much he missed his films' theatrical releases, Venkatesh replied, "During the pandemic, both 'Drushyam 2' and 'Narappa' had to be released on OTT platforms. However, because 'F3' is a comedy, having the audience enjoy that theatrical experience is very exciting."

Venkatesh explained that the central theme of Anil Ravipudi's film is money, how people are motivated to make money in quick ways, and the consequences of greed.

The 'Narappa' actor was asked about his working relationship with director Anil Ravipudi. "He writes straightforward, relatable dialogues. He also allows the actors to give a more natural performance which lets us feel more at ease", Venkatesh stated.

He further explains, "Because Anil is willing to improvise scenes or dialogues at any time, impulsive reactions on the spot sometimes receive more applause from the audience. He's also a lot of fun to be around."

Venkatesh believes 'F3' will be a full-fledged comedy film but he refuses to discuss box office receipts implying the scale of success. "I will never judge a film's success based on its box office receipts. 'F3', on the other hand, will be a huge success and will entertain the core family audience," Venkatesh explained.

Speaking of his OTT debut, Venkatesh said "Rana had approached me about a part on Netflix's show that sounded intriguing. It'll be an interesting combination. Nobody from south has attempted to produce a Hindi television series. My character will be completely insane."

In Netflix's 'Rana Naidu', the uncle-nephew duo will be seen together.

