Fahadh Faasil looks stylishly ruthless, thirsty for blood in birthday poster from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Mumbai, Aug 8 Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil, who was recently seen in 'Aavesham', is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, and the makers of his upcoming movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' have shared a poster from the film to mark the occasion.

The makers of the film, which stars Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the lead, shared a heartfelt note on social media as they wished Fahadh Fassil on his birthday with the spectacular announcement.

They wrote, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the stellar actor #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS will be back with a bang on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024."

In the movie, FaFa, as Fahadh is popularly known, essays a ruthless and cunning police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Haryana.

With the news of Fahadh's return as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and the intense rivalry between him and Pushparaj, essayed by Allu Arjun, the stakes are higher than ever.

The new poster adds to the allure of the other assets released from the film, including a teaser, posters of Allu and the 2 songs, 'Pushpa Pushpa' and 'Aangaro'. Both songs have taken the music charts by storm, showcasing the film's promise to be an epic one.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is the sequel to the 2021 box-office juggernaut 'Pushpa: The Rise', and sees Sukumar reprising his role as a director.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was earlier scheduled to release on August 15 on Independence Day. However, owing to a few delays in the schedule, the film is now slated to debut in theatres worldwide on December 6.

