Fahadh Faasil: 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' presents an emotional journey, sprinkled with comedy, drama

Mumbai, May 23 Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, who is awaiting the release of his comedy drama film 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum', has shared that the film presents an emotional journey peppered with comedy and drama.

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film stars Fahadh Faasil as the protagonist - Prashanth Rajan aka Pachu, with Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans in pivotal roles. It narrates the story of a Mumbai-based middle-class Malayali businessman - Pachu, who travels to Kerala for an errand.

Talking about the film, Fahadh Faasil said, "My character, Pachu, is an ordinary man, who lives an ordinary life but suddenly finds himself on this extraordinary journey, which changes his perspective of life and everything in it. 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' is a beautiful story of an emotional journey, sprinkled with comedy, and drama, making it a light and engaging watch for audiences of all ages."

During Pachu's visit, a series of unexpected events lead him to a lucrative opportunity, wrapped in even more surprises and twists than he could have imagined. The film follows Pachu, as he embarks on this transformative journey of empathy, and love, while assisting a spirited senior in her noble endeavour.

Director Akhil Sathyan, said, "'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' has received an extremely positive response from the audience and critics, not only for its unique story, and exceptional performances, but also for the deep and meaningful message behind it. We realise that with the right intention, approach, and execution, films can move people. And we tried to do just that, with a delicate balance of comedy and drama. I am delighted that 'Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum' will reach an even wider audience when it premieres on Prime Video, and I can't wait for them to watch and enjoy it as much as I did while making it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor