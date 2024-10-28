Fan calls Malti 'little version of desi girl' Priyanka

Mumbai, Oct 28 Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently delighted fans with glimpses of her time in London, sharing a series of heartwarming photos and videos, including an adorable clip of her daughter, Malti Marie.

The actress posted snapshots capturing candid moments with loved ones, writing: "Lately Slide 19 - sound on in Hindi…"

In one particularly sweet video, Priyanka captures Malti playfully talking to her dad, Nick Jonas. The little one's voice sounds endearing as she says, "no no" in Hindi.

The post also includes Priyanka's candid selfies and group photos with friends.

In one photo, she's seen taking a selfie with her pet dog on her lap. Fans showered the post with affection, with one commenting: "Malti's voice is so lovely", while another wrote, "Little Version of Our Desi Girl".

Currently, Priyanka and Nick are in London, enjoying some quality time together. They recently headed out for a dinner date, and photos from their outing quickly went viral on social media. The couple kept it casual but effortlessly chic for their night out.

Last week, Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Karwa Chauth in London.

The 'Baywatch' actress shared moments from the celebration, including a touching photo where Nick holds a glass as Priyanka sips water, with her mother, Madhu Chopra, joining them via video call. She captioned it, “To all those celebrating… happy Karwa Chauth, and yes, I'm filmy.”

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return as Agent Nadia in the second season of her spy thriller series ‘Citadel’. Additionally, she will appear in 'Heads of State', co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor