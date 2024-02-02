Watch: Celebrations Across Tamil Nadu as 'Thalapathy' Vijay Launches 'Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam' Political Party

After Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay announced the launch of his political party, naming it 'Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam,' his fans, supporters, and members of his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, celebrated at various locations in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

#WATCH | Chennai: Fans in Panayur celebrate as Actor Vijay enters politics, and announces the name of his party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham. pic.twitter.com/KxtI030jHc — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans in Kanchipuram celebrate as Actor Vijay enters politics, and announces the name of his party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham. pic.twitter.com/dNg5yWtwGx — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

In a letter addressed to the people of Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay, 49, popularly known as Thalapathy, declared his decision to enter politics. He mentioned that while his fan club, turned non-governmental organization, has been working for the welfare of the people for many years, it cannot bring about comprehensive social, economic, and political reform on its own. Hence, political power is required.

Quoting the couplet, ‘Enni Thuniga Karmam (Acting after due consideration),’ from Thirukkural, Vijay revealed that they have decided to name the party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). He added that the process to formally register the party has been initiated. The party leader, functionaries, and rules were chosen and approved at a TVK meeting in Chennai on January 25, according to the popular actor.

“Our goal is to contest the 2026 assembly elections and emerge victorious, bringing the political change the people of the state aspire to. After receiving recognition from the Election Commission, our journey, presenting our party ideology, principles, party flag, symbol, and plans for the growth of Tamil Nadu, will commence after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election,” he stated.

Vijay clarified that, as per the decision made on January 25, they will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls or lend support to any party.

In his statement, Vijay highlighted the administrative disorder and rampant corruption on one side of the political spectrum and caste and communal politics on the other. He expressed his belief that politics is a service to the people, not a business, emphasizing his commitment to dedicating himself fully to it. He mentioned that he has learned lessons from his predecessors and has been preparing for a long time, stating that politics is not a pastime but a profound quest. Vijay concluded by expressing his willingness to fully dedicate himself to politics as a way of repaying his debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu.