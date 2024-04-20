"Fans are already calling me Asmara": Anushka Sen overwhelmed with response to 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : Overwhelmed by the audience response to the trailer of the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma', Anushka Sen expressed gratitude and shared her excitement.

Directed by Debbie Rao and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Vijay, the seven-part series is a feel-good drama that emphasizes the significance of embracing one's roots, nurturing relationships, and discovering oneself.

Talking about the response she has received, Anushka said, "I am really overwhelmed with the response of the audiences, and my fans, my Anushkians are already calling me 'Asmara'. They are loving the trailer and they said some amazing things. I'm also happy that they are finding stuff relatable, like my dialogue from the trailer, 'Apko Pata Hai Young Hona Kitna Mehenga Hai?'. They are relating to it and they are also making their own versions of that. It was so fun that I switched to Asmara and I replied to my fans as Asmara, and I'm going to do that a lot now, and I'm really glad that everybody is liking the vibe of the show. They are finding it a breath of fresh air, they think that they really needed a rom-com at this moment and summers are coming, They are so excited to watch it with everybody, their partners, their friends, and family and grandparents everybody."

She added, "I'm really happy with the response and I am so overwhelmed and grateful for the reactions, for the comments, the DMs I have received. I know that they always support me but everybody, the way they have responded and the details of the response just with the trailer is so good that I am really glad that everybody is liking Asmara and the show and everybody in the show, so thank you so much everyone for so much love and please stay tuned. We have a lot of stuff coming up this week related to our show."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer introduces viewers to Asmara- a witty and charming young girl from a privileged family in Bengaluru, who is excited to spend her summer holidays in Canada. But her plans take an unexpected turn when she ends up at Tibbri Road, the middle-class neighborhood of her maternal grandparents. What she initially views as a punishment soon becomes a journey of new experiences and realizations. Through some mishaps, new friendships, a budding romance, and many heartwarming moments, Asmara begins to understand that there is more to life than material things and luxury vacations.

The young adult drama also stars Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles, supported by Shruti Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor playing pivotal roles.

'Dil Dosti Dilemma' will be out on Prime Video on April 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor