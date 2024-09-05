Fans celebrate release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'GOAT'; dance, pour milk on posters

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 : Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'GOAT' released in theatres today, September 5 amid much fanfare and celebrations.

Many fans gathered in theatres in Trichy to watch the film.

They were seen dancing to the beats of the dhols.

Vijay's fans expressed their love for the actor by pouring milk on his banners outside Rohini Theatre in Chennai.

A 10-year-old girl said, "I am a big fan of actor Vijay..so I have come to see the film."

Another fan added that she was excited about the movie and was eagerly waiting to watch her "favourite star" on-screen.

Thalapathy Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer of his 'GOAT' film. The trailer introduces Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

'GOAT' is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj take the sides of the hero and villain.

Vijay was last seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor