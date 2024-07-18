Fans Ship Hardik Pandya & Ananya Panday After Viral Dance Clip From Ambani's Surfaces On Social Media (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday are currently facing personal challenges due to their respective breakups. Ananya Pandey, formerly in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, and Hardik Pandya, married to Natasa Stankovic, are rumored to have split with respective partner. Amid these rumours the Ananya and Hardik were seen dancing together in Anant and Radhika's wedding due to which fans are shipping them.

The video which got viral on social media, they were seen genuinely enjoying each other's company and their baraaati vibes were matching with each other. Much like Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also danced in the baraat, Ananya and Hardik were the life of the party.

Ever since this video has gone viral social media users are now shipping the cricketer and the Bollywood diva. Many fans are convinced that Hardik and Ananya are now together, and that Anant and Radhika’s wedding played cupid in their alleged love story. While some have pointed out that the two look good together, others claim that they are healing each other’s broken heart.

Yesterday, Natasa Stankovic, wife of Hardik Pandya, left for Serbia with their son Agastya amidst rumors of trouble in their relationship. This was evident when Natasa deleted all photos of Hardik and removed "Pandya" from her Instagram profile. Speculations increased due to her absence from the IPL and T20 World Cup.