'Fans' Vignesh Shivan, Adhik Ravichandran wish Ajith on completing 30 years in films

Chennai, Aug 3 Renowned names from the world of Tamil cinema such as Vigensh Shivan and Adhik Ravichandran, who are big fans of superstar Ajith's work, wished him on completing three decades in the film industry.

Director Vignesh Shivan, who was among those who wished Ajith Kumar, took to Instagram to post his thoughts on the landmark Ajith has crossed.

"Thirty years of sheer excellence! Thirty years of #ThanNambikkai (self-confidence). Self-confidence, passion, compassion, humility, humbleness, perseverance, hard work and dedication have made this man rule the hearts of people for 30 years now!

"To more years of sheer joy of just watchin you, we pray and wish! Thank you dear Ajith sir."

Director Adhik Ravichandran too wished Ajith on the occasion.

"My Ajith sir, my big inspiration," Adhik tweeted and posted a picture of Ajith and said, "#3DecadesOfAJITHSM, one of my favourite pictures of sir. Still remember how many small, small stickers of sir I used to have on my door. Love you sir!"

