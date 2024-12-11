Farah Khan Cheers for Sonu Sood’s Fateh: “Sabke Fateh Karke Ajaa!"

Sonu Sood’s upcoming action-thriller Fateh in association with Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Production has been generating significant buzz, and the latest to shower praise is none other than Farah Khan. The celebrated choreographer and filmmaker took to social media to express her excitement for the film, saying, “Sabke Fateh karke ajaa!” Farah, known for her warm camaraderie with Sonu, lauded the actor’s hard work and dedication. Fateh, which promises to showcase Sonu in a power-packed avatar, revolves around cybercrime and its real-life implications. Directed and written by Sonu Sood himself, the film is inspired by true events has fans eagerly waiting for Sonu to shine in a never-before-seen role.

Sonu Sood responded with gratitude, appreciating Farah for the constant support. The duo, who share a great rapport, previously worked together in blockbuster projects like Happy New Year. Marking directorial debut of Sonu Sood, Fateh tells the gripping story of an ex-special ops operative who plunges into the depths of a cybercrime syndicate. Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, Fateh, a thrilling tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime, is slated to release on January 10, 2025. Alongside Sonu Sood, the stellar cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and the legendary Naseeruddin Shah.