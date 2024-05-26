Farah Khan, Karan Johar's latest Instagram reel leaves fans in stitches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : In their latest escapade, besties Farah Khan and Karan Johar posted yet another uproarious video giving fans a glimpse into their delightful banter.

Farah, on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious video with her BF Karan, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

Standing beside a bed with a mischievous grin, Farah said, "It's Karan Johar's birthday, and I'm here, and I feel he's in his birthday suit, and now I'm gonna check him out."

Later, she dramatically removed the duvet, revealing Karan sitting in a stylish black co-ord set.

"I can't believe that I'm in bed with you on my birthday, Farah," exclaimed Karan, to which Farah cleverly responded, "I thought it's his birthday suit, but he's wearing a baba suit," she added.

Karan then added, "But I'm in bed with you. I don't know if that's a problem for you or me," and Farah cutely called him "Karuu."

The RRKPK director told her, "I love you; happy birthday to me!" And, Farah ended the video by wishing, "Happy birthday, Karan."

Alongside the video, Farah added a caption that read, "In bed with the birthday boy!! @karanjohar .. u know there's nowhere else i'd rather be! I (love) you! #karah."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C7aqm69IpOr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soon after Farah dropped the video, fans chimed into the comment section.

One user wrote, "You guys are hilarious."

Another user commented, "Favourite duo."

"Love the bond you guys share," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan recently launched the trailer of 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan'.

The movie stars Anupam Kher and Makrand Deshpande along with Yagya Bhasin who plays the titular roles. The movie also features Kabir Shaikh (Kalia), Advik Jaiswal( Raju), Daivik Dawar (Dholu), Divyam Dawar (Bholu), Aashriya Misra(Chutki) and Swarna Pandey (Indumati).

Taking to her Instagram stories, Farah Khan shared the teaser and congratulated the entire team in her caption for the trailer launch.

The first live-action adaptation of the animated show 'Chhota Bheem' is directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor