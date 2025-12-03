Farah Khan pens a lovely belated birthday wish for her 'darling talented friend' Boman Irani

Mumbai, Dec 3 As Veteran actor Boman Irani turned 66 years old on Tuesday, his 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi' co-star Farah Khan penned a lovely belated birthday wish for him on social media.

Farah took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable photo of hugging her 'darling talented friend' Boman.

Wishing him on his special day, Farah wrote, "Happy birthday to my darling, talented friend @boman_irano. Only love and more love for you (red heart emoji) (sic)."

For those who do not know, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan made her acting debut opposite Boman in the 2012 romantic comedy, "Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi."

Up next, Boman will be seen playing a significant role in Prabhas' starrer, "The Raja Saab".

Marking the veteran actor's birthday, the makers unveiled a special poster of Boman from the forthcoming horror comedy.

Boman will be seen as a psychiatrist, hypnotist, and paranormal investigator, adding a sense of intellect and mysticism to the Maruthi directorial.

The birthday-special poster shows Boman posing with layered and sombre undertones with a cane in hand.

The poster was accompanied by an affectionate note for the veteran actor, hinting that his character may have more layers to it than shown in the trailer.

“The one who stands between REALITY and the UNEXPLAINED... Team #TheRajaSaab wishes @boman_irani a very Happy Birthday," the makers wrote.

The recently released trailer of "The Raja Saab" features Boman placing Prabhas under hypnosis, giving way to the emotional pulse of the narrative.

Backed by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the project further stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, along with others.

"The Raja Saab" is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on January 9 next year.

