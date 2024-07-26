Farah Khan, Sajid Khan's Mother Menaka Irani Passes Away In Mumbai After Prolonged Illness

Menka Irani, the mother of renowned choreographer and director Farah Khan, and filmmaker Sajid Khan passed away today In Mumbai. The heartbreaking news comes days after Farah had revealed in an Instagram post that her mother had undergone multiple surgeries. On her birthday on July 12, Farah had penned a heartfelt note for her mother and had lauded her strength.

"We all take our mothers for granted.. especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I lov my mom Menka.. she's been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries," she wrote.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a post on Instagram to inform his followers about the unfortunate news. He wrote, "Life just won't be the same for Farah Khan and her brother Sajid Khan and everyone around them. Today, their mother had set for heavenly abode, leaving behind a vacuum which just cannot be filled by anyone."Several celebrities including Kajol, Huma Qureshi, Gauahar Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday,, Bharti Singh had commented on the post.

