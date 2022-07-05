Farah Khan says she stopped going out after Tees Maar Khan's failure

Farah Khan recently, spoke about the time when her directorial Tees Maar Khan failed to impress audiences. In 2004, she made her debut as a director with the film, Om Shanti Om which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan in the lead roles. Later, she helmed movies like Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Farah recalled the time she didn't want to step out of her house after her 2010 movie, Tees Maar Khan was criticized by people. She said that the film was 'ripped apart' and people had said a lot of things about it even though the film made money. Calling herself a fighter and a survivor, she said that even though she was winning an award for the choreography of Sheila Ki Jawani, she did not feel like stepping out. However, her mother-in-law encouraged her to go for it.

Further, she said that despite the ups and downs, she grew older and wiser and also had kids. Everything changed with time. Farah also said that she used to be an insecure person earlier, however, today she hates that feeling. "As human nature would have it, a lot of times, people get happy when someone’s film doesn’t do well; it’s an industry trait and uska kya kar sakte hain. Today, I know that my movie will be made whenever and with whoever it’s destined to," said Farah.Recalling the tough times, she and her brother Sajid Khan had to face, she said that she owes a 'great deal' to her cousins Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. "They kept us in their home for about four-five years, and they were very nice to us, but we had to ask them for things. We were literally those poor cousins. Today, I owe them a great deal. I know the journey I’ve had, and I value it," she said.The film was released on 24 December 2010,[6] and is today primarily remembered for Kaif's dance number, Sheila Ki Jawani. The theatrical trailer and title song of the film were released on UTV Motion Pictures' YouTube channel on 4 August 2010 for promotional purposes. The trailer was premiered in theatres with Vipul Amrutlal Shah's romantic comedy Action Replayy, also starring Kumar, and Rohit Shetty's action comedy Golmaal 3 on 5 November 2010

