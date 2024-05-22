Farah Khan shares how she, Anil Kapoor have common codeword

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : After revealing who is most 'kanjoos' in Bollywood, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan shared the fun story behind her calling actor Anil Kapoor "Papaji".

Farah is making an appearance in the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' along with Anil Kapoor where she opened up about how the nickname came into use.

During the conversation when Kapil, Farah shared, "It's not in any fatherly context. While we were working on 1942 A Love Story, (Vidhu) Vinod Chopra ji was there. Whenever he did something, we (Farah and Anil) would praise him, 'Pappaji you are great!' or 'Pappaji you are poppo!' Then 'pappaji' just became our codeword. Since then, whenever we meet, we say 'Pappaji' to each other."

During the fun conversation, when Kapil asked his guests, "who is jyada kanjoos between Anil and Farah"

She confirmed that both of them are generous, however, she also shared that she can tell everyone who is the most 'kanjoos' in the entire industry.

To reveal the name of a person she dialled the person live on the show, requesting him for Rs 500.

Farah shared, "I can tell you who is the most miser in the industry. There is only one person. Chunky Panday. I swear. Bring me my phone. I will call him and ask for 500 rupees."

She called up Chunky and put him on loudspeaker

While speaking to him over the call, Farah said, "Chunky, listen I need 500 rupees."

Chunky replied, "Then go to the ATM, no?"

Farah added, "Chunky at least give me 50 rupees."

Chunky answered, "Hello? Kaun chahiye?"

Farah then added, "Chunky at least give me Rs 50." Chunky then said: "Hello? Kaun chahiye?"

Indeed, the hilarious conversation evoked laughter from the audience.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' airs on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan recently launched the trailer of 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan'.

The movie stars Anupam Kher and Makrand Deshpande along with Yagya Bhasin who plays the titular roles. The movie also features Kabir Shaikh (Kalia), Advik Jaiswal( Raju), Daivik Dawar (Dholu), Divyam Dawar (Bholu), Aashriya Misra(Chutki) and Swarna Pandey (Indumati).

Taking to her Instagram stories, Farah Khan shared the teaser and congratulated the entire team in her caption for the trailer launch.

The first live-action adaptation of the animated show 'Chhota Bheem' is directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor