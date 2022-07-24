Fardeen Khan to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period dramas always has an X-factor and the filmmaker's upcoming project Heeramandi is no different. Now speculations are rife that, Fardeen Khan had been roped in to play an important role in Bhansali's most ambitious project. According to a report in a media portal, the actor will be in one of the pivotal roles. This will mark his first period drama on this scale and has reportedly filmed few portions already. He will join the cast and crew on the next schedule.

Earlier, Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared his journey about Heeramandi, and said, “I remember when I was a four year old kid and my father had taken me to a shoot and he said you sit here and I’ll meet my friends and come. I was in the studio and it seemed the most comfortable to me. More than a school, a playground, a cousin’s house, or anywhere in the world, I thought it was the most beautiful place. When I look back at 25 years, I think it's very precious to me because you have to be blessed to be able to get a chance to make a film and that's why I cling on to the studio because the studio floor is the most magical, that's my temple, that's my everything.”The cast of ‘Heera Mandi’ will feature actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditi Rao Hydari. A few other senior actresses will also be making guest appearances in this web series. The story of ‘Heera Mandi’, as revealed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a previous interview, is written by Moin Beg. Bhansali in his interview had said that a 14 page story of this period drama was given to him by his friend Moin, about 16 years ago.Sonakshi Sinha, who opted out of Sooraj Barjatya's film to be able to feature in SLB's show, has begun shooting for Heeramandi.