Fardeen remembers father Feroz Khan: Third generation of Khans carry pieces of your fearless heart

Mumbai, Sep 25 On his father’s 85th birth anniversary on Wednesday, actor Fardeen Khan remembered late iconic star Feroz Khan. The actor said that his grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of his fearless heart and unmatched spirit.

Fardeen took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring his late father’s unseen images from his childhood days, from his time when he was an actor, pictures with his son and many others.

“15 years without you, and though time has passed, your presence is felt deeply in the lives of those you never had the chance to meet. Your grandchildren, the third generation of Khans, carry pieces of your fearless heart and unmatched spirit,” Fardeen wrote as the caption.

“They live with stories of the legend you were—your grace, your strength, and your timeless charisma.”

Fardeen, who made a comeback on screen with “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, added: “Though fate kept you apart, your essence runs through their veins, a bond unspoken but deeply understood. Taken from us too soon, but through them, your legacy endures in ways words cannot capture. Happy Birthday, pa. You live on through us, always. Laila & Fardeen.”

One of Bollywood’s most flamboyant star’s Feroz was tagged as Bollywood’s most popular style icon. An actor, film editor, producer, and director, Firoz Khan appeared in over 60 films throughout his career.

In his career, Feroz Khan has worked in films such as “Arzoo”, “Safar”, “Mela”, “Apradh”, “Khotte Sikkay”, “Kala Sona”, “Dharmatma”, “Nahin”, “Qurbani” and “Janbaaz.

He was last seen in the 2007 film “Welcome”, a comedy film, where he essayed the role of the iconic character Ranvir 'RDX' Dhanraj Xaka, a dreaded gangster with a sprinkle of confusion.

It was in 2009, when Feroz Khan died of lung cancer aged 69. He was undergoing treatment but reportedly expressed his desire to visit his farmhouse in Bangalore. Accordingly, he was brought here, where he passed away. He was buried in Bangalore near his mother's grave.

