Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a registered marriage?

Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Acording to a Pinkvilla report, the Toofan star is looking forward to registering their marriage on February 21, this year. A source close to the couple reported to Pinkvilla that,' Wedding was on cards for the two of them, as they have been in love for the longest time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take things to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn, as they will take the formal vows to be partners for life.'

Shibani and Farhan met on the sets of the reality TV show I Can Do That in 2015, where Farhan was the host and Shibani one of the contestants. Although they were rumoured to be dating soon after, they did not make their public debut as a couple until 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception together. For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar was married to Adhuna Bhabani for 17 years before parting ways with her in 2017.Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan is currently prepping for his directorial, 'Jee Le Zara', which will be starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the movie is slated to go on floors in the second half of 2022, and are planning to release it next year.

