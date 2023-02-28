Farhan Akhtar cancels Australia concerts due to 'unforeseen circumstances

The concert by Farhan Akhtar’s band, FarhanLive, will not take place in Australia this month. The actor, on Tuesday, made an announcement that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” his band was forced to call off the tour. He apologised to his fans for the sudden change of plans and expressed how disappointed he was. In a statement on Instagram, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “To my fans in Australia, due to unforeseen circumstances our band Farhan Live, has had to call off our Australia Tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in the near future and perform for you. With Love, Farhan."

Recently, Farhan Akhtar and his band gave a mesmerising performance at the VH1 Supersonic Festival 2023 in Pune. He performed some of his hit tracks like Solitary Childhood, Pain or Pleasure and the popular number Rock On. The festival was back after a hiatus of three years, and the actor’s performance gave a perfect close to the event. The actor also shared a short clip from the concert venue. He wrote, “Day turned to night, moments strung together, voices and echoes, will resonate forever.