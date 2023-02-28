Farhan Akhtar cancels show in Australia, says to fans "We share your disappointment"

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming show in Australia got cancelled. The singer took to Instagram to announce the news to his fans and followers.

He wrote, "To my fans in Australia, Due to unforeseen circumstances, our band Farhanlive, has had to call off our Australia tour. We will not be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne this coming weekend. Please believe me when I say that we share your disappointment. However, I do hope to come to your beautiful country in near future and perform for you. With Love, Farhan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpL0NGNoc0U/

Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar posted heart emoji on Farhan's post. Fans were also disappointed and shared their reactions to Farhan's post.

One wrote, "Damn!!!!! I was so looking forward to meeting u." Another one wrote, "You weren't coming to Perth at alllllll."

Farhan's fans know that he is passionate about music. The band completed a decade in January. To mark this occasion Farhan wrote on Instagram, "...Entertaining you and taking the message of @therealmard across the country and world, has been deeply rewarding for us. Thank you to all co-artists, musicians, engineers, backline crew and management who have been part of this decade-long journey and thank you to all the incredible audiences who've made each performance memorable. See you on stage as we roll into the next ten."

On the acting front, Farhan announced an ambitious project "Jee Le Zaara'' in 2021, where Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will share the screen space together for the first time. Farhan announced this directorial venture to mark the two decades of his coming-of-age movie 'Dil Chahta Hai.'

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor