Farhan Akhtar celebrates birthday with cousin Farah Khan, sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar

Mumbai, Jan 9 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his birthday along with his cousin Farah Khan, and his sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar.

On Thursday, Farhan took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with Farah and Anusha with whom he shares his birthday.

The picture shows them posing in front of cakes as they shared a heartwarming moment.

The actor-director wrote in the caption, “Capri 9’on ki barsaat.. happy birthday to my sister and sister-in-law .. love you both @farahkhankunder @anushadandekar”.

Earlier, Farhan had lauded Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma for his selfless nature of putting the team ahead of his pursuit for getting his form back. He shared a low resolution picture of Sharma in action, as he penned a long note alongside the picture.

He wrote in the caption, “Just have to get this off my chest. This guy has done so much for Indian cricket and captained our team incredibly well and successfully over the years. His skill with the bat speaks for itself and there have been innumerable innings in which he’s shown us the elite level he performs at”.

Farhan said that the sport is a witness to the greatest batsmen and bowlers struggling for form, and at times the fans have secretly wished that they would take a break, find their form in domestic cricket or the nets, then make a comeback.

He further mentioned, “Yes, this sport can be cruel and you’d be hard pressed to think of someone, more so a captain, who did that voluntarily. Now here’s a guy who’s putting his team's chances of a win ahead of himself finding form and instead of being applauded for his selflessness, the majority is tearing him down. Ask yourself, ‘Why would anyone do this again if this is how the world responds to a man thinking of the larger cause than his own glory?’ @rohitsharma45 You’re a superstar”.

“You know what you’re doing and I know you won’t let the negativity get you down but just want to say thank you for showing the world that you put team before individual. It’s a hard thing to do and only the strongest of mind and heart can do it. That’s what makes a great leader. See you back on the field soon”, he added.

