Farhan Akhtar drops pic with Salim-Javed, Ramesh Sippy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : With the documentary series Angry Young Men gaining popularity on Prime Video and trending across social media, a special 'Sholay' reunion was bound to happen.

Taking to his Instagram account, the director-actor Farhan Akhtar shared a memorable photo featuring the iconic duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the legendary writers of Sholay, alongside the film's director, Ramesh Sippy. This reunion brought together three of the most influential figures in Indian cinema, who created one of the greatest movies of all time.

Along with the picture, Farhan added a caption that read, "They lit the fire in Sholay #legends #RameshSippy #SalimKhan #JavedAkhtar. Angry Young Men available on Amazon Prime Video. Dekha kya? (Seen it yet?)."

Soon after the actor dropped the picture, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Shaan, Shakti, cult films."

Another person commented, "I watched the Angry Young Men, loved it."

The documentary's title 'Angry Young Men' refers to the angry young man hero-type the duo created in the 70s. Salim-Javed played a pivotal role in Big B's stardom.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salman Khan along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.

'Angry Young Men' is currently streaming on Prime Video. Namrata Rao has directed the project.

