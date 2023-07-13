Farhan Akhtar gives a glimpse of "family time" with mom Honey Irani, wife Shibani, daughter Shakya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : After vacationing in Spain, actor Farhan Akhtar spent quality time with his family in Mumbai.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram and shared a fam-jam picture with his mother Honey Irani, wife Shibani Dandekar and daughter Shakya. Seems like Farhan clicked this adorable picture of his favourite ladies.

"Family time," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Farhan recently relived 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment. He shared a video of himself attempting skydiving once again while missing his co-stars Abhay Deol and Hrithik Roshan in action.

In the video, Farhan is seen with the same instructor who was featured in the film. Remembering his adventure with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol in ZNMD, Farhan captioned the post, “Where are my bwoys??? @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol… And look who was the only one to show up for the ZNMD reunion @art.of.extreme, same pigtails and all.”

In the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Farhan, Abhay and Hrithik’s characters go for skydiving together as part of their adventure trip to Europe.

Farhan's post made netizens nostalgic.

Reacting to it, Hrithik commented, "@Barbara looks the same ! What fun. Hahaha I’m coming."

One of the users wrote, “where are Kabira and Arjun!! We need ZNMD Part:2 at any cost! My most fav movie!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor