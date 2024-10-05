Farhan Akhtar shares ‘120 Bahadur’ BTS pictures from Ladakh base camp

Mumbai, Oct 5 Bollywood multi-hyphenate Farhan Akhtar, who has been away from the screen as an actor for sometime, is amping up the curiosity of his fans for his next project. On Saturday, the actor-director-singer took to his Instagram, and shared two BTS pictures from the sets of his upcoming project, ‘120 Bahadur’.

In the pictures, one can see the tents and the Buddhist Hanging Prayer Flags against the vast expanse of the HImalayas.

Building on the excitement, Farhan Akhtar treated his fans to a glimpse of the ‘120 Bahadur’ shoot, revealing breathtaking views from the film’s base camp in Ladakh. The images showcase the majestic beauty of Ladakh. The second image carousel offers a view from inside his tent, capturing the picturesque scenery and the tranquil environment that has already captivated fans.

He wrote in the caption, “A quiet base”, perfectly encapsulating the calm and peaceful vibe of the location.

Recently, Farhan announced ‘120 Bahadur’ with two powerful posters on Instagram, featuring the impactful line, “Vo teen the… Aur hum? 120 Bahadur.” Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, this film has raised anticipation amongst fans.

The actor is set to portray the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC. The Indian war hero is known for his unparalleled service to the nation. During the Sino-Indian War, 13th Battalion of Kumaon Regiment in which the Major served, was stationed in the Chushul sector. In the morning hours of 18 November 1962, the post was attacked by the Chinese. The Indians fought until their last rounds, before eventually being overpowered by the Chinese. During the battle, Singh continuously moved from post to post reorganising the defences and boosting the morale of his men. As he moved between the posts without any cover.

With ‘120 Bahadur’, Farhan Akhtar is set to deliver yet another impactful performance, this time stepping into the shoes of a national hero.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor