Farman Haider on Maha Shivratri track in 'Rakshabandhan...Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal'

Mumbai, March 1 Actor Farman Haider, who is currently seen as Samar in TV show 'Rakshabandhan...Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal', reveals he is a religious man and he believes that the Almighty can do miracles.

The actor is currently shooting for the Maha Shivratri track in which Lord Shiva returns life to a dead person.

He says: "Some people are very sceptical but I believe in a God and miracles. The religious books tell us of many miraculous events and happenings. Our God is big enough to do whatever he wants and sometimes he divinely rearranges things for his devotees. Similary in our Mahashivratri track viewers will witness how Lord Shiva returns life to my sister-in-law Kanak (Vaishali Takkar) after she was killed in a terrorist attack. I believe the track will become a benchmark."

The actor says it was for the first time he understood the significance of Maha Shivratri.

He says: "I knew that the day is about worshipping Lord Shiva. But I wasn't aware of the facts related to the day. It is a time for self-reflection and introspection with the goal of growing and letting go of everything that is getting in the way of our achievement."

"Throughout history, various tales have described the significance of the day, with one of them claiming that Lord Shiva performs his cosmic dance of 'creation, preservation, and destruction' on this night. It is believed that worshiping Lord Shiva on this day can help a person in overcoming and letting go of their sins, allowing them to enjoy peace and attain Moksha."

