Father's day: TV actors share close bond with their fathers

Mumbai, June 19 A father is the strongest pillar. He is the one who introduces the child to the world. Children always looks at their father as the hero of his/her life. On Father's Day, TV celebs share their love and gratitude towards their fathers.

Vijayendra Kumeria essaying the role of Armaan Oberoi in 'Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye' says: "My dad has always been my support system, in every phase of my life. He lives in me, his values, his ideas, his beliefs, his compassion, and even his approach to life. He has taught me to follow my heart, be kind and compassionate. He is who I am and who I will be.

"Now that I have a beautiful princess in my life, I make sure I am her stepping-stone to success. This year, since I'll be busy with my shoots, I won't be able to celebrate it with him, but I'll definitely plan a special day with him soon."

Popular actress Rajshree Thakur, currently seen in 'Appnapan'. shares some beautiful memories with her father, saying: "I have shared some of my fondest memories with my father. He had always supported me and my dreams, never telling me to back down, even when things did not seem to be working the way I wanted them to.

"As a daughter, I am lucky to have had a father like him. I am as proud of him as he was of me. I miss him every single day of my life, he was a strong personality and my leader. Father's Day always brings back the memories I have locked away in my childhood 'pitara'. Every time I open Pandora's box in my mind, I am flooded with sweet reminiscences."

Tina Philip, who plays the role of Rhea in 'Kumkum Bhagya', shares: "My father has always been my superhero and I aspire to be like him in my life. Every moment I have spent with him is precious to me and I hope to make many more memories with him in the years to come. While I don't believe in celebrating Father's Day, I will surely wish him and try to make him proud through my work."

On the other hand Archana Puran Singh, judge of 'India's Laughter Challenge' expressed her pain of losing her father years ago.

"Sadly, my father is no longer with me. He passed away many years ago, and I still wish I could have spent one more father's day with him. He was a traditional man who didn't believe in celebrating a particular day.

"He is the most generous and caring person I have ever known. I miss him every single day. My children now do it for their father. My only wish or desire is that there was one father's day that I could spend with him," she concludes.

