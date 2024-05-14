Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal’s look from sets of Anurag Basu's ‘Metro… In Dino’ revealed

Mumbai, May 14 The first look of Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh from the sets of their upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' directed by Anurag Basu, has been leaked.

A source told IANS: "Ali and Fatima are being paired for the first time together. They have a great friendship both on and off sets."

"They have wrapped up two schedules together and will be shooting for another schedule soon in Mumbai," added the source.

In the photo, Ali and Fatima are seen alongside director Anurag, appearing drenched in water, indicating they might be filming a rain scene.

'Metro... In Dino' is currently almost at the end of its shooting schedule and is slated for release on November 29.

Inspired by Anurag's previous hit 'Life in a... Metro', 'Metro...In Dino' boasts an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor