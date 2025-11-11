Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up About Exploring Romance Again in Gustaakh Ishq, Calls it a “Completely Different Experience”

2025 is proving to be the year of Fatima Sana Shaikh! With two back-to-back romantic releases, the actress is gearing up for her next, Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa, and she promises to take audiences back to the good old days of classic, old-school romance! During the recently held trailer launch event, Fatima expressed gratitude about being a part of exciting releases that explore love in magical new ways and also called Gustaakh Ishq a “completely different experience.”

“I feel very blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to work with such amazing actors and directors this year - whether it’s in Aap Jaisa Koi, Metro In Dino, or Gustaakh Ishq. I’m very fortunate to be getting stories like these, where I finally get the chance to explore romance,” she said and remarked in jest, “Since it doesn’t happen much in real life, at least I get to experience it in films!”

“And yes, I did make sure to pay attention to the details, that maybe I’ll get a good romantic moment someday! It’s a completely different experience because these are such character-driven roles. And that’s the best part. As an actor, if your roles don’t allow you to completely dive in and only let you stay on the surface, it’s not exciting,” she added.

As Gustaakh Ishq beautifully blends poetry with love, Fatima shared, “Even in our film, there’s a certain poetry to it. For me, playing this kind of a role feels incredible because such kind of films are rarely made these days, films that carry certain pace, feels like rhythm - it flows beautifully. I’m very grateful to Vibu Puri, Manish Malhotra for envisioning me in a role like this.”

Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa is directed by Vibhu Puri and it unfolds as a poignant love story of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab. Produced by Manish Malhotra under Stage5 Production with Dinesh Malhotra, the film releases in theatres on 28th November.