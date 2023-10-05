Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah's 'Dhah Dhak' title track 'Re Banjara' to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Dhak Dhak' on Thursday announced the release date of the title track of the film 'Re Banjara'.

Taking to Instagram, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the poster of the song which she captioned, "Get ready to live it up #DhakDhak title track #ReBanjara - out TOMORROW. In cinemas 13th October."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Titled 'Re Banjara' the song will be out on October 6.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles.

'Dhak Dhak' is all set to hit the theatres on October 13.

The song's poster features all the lead cast of the film.

The film's story revolves around four ordinary women who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures, and discovery on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. It explores how this journey changed their destinies forever.

The film is produced by Viacom 18 and Taapsee Pannu.

Apart from this, Fatima will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's film 'Metro..In Dino' and in Meghna Gulzar's next 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.

Sanjana Sanghi on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Pink' fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's untitled hindi film. Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu are also part of the movie.

According sources, Sanjana and Tripathi will be playing the roles of daughter and father in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor