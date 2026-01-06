Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her enlightening experience with cliff jumping: 'Just take the leap'

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh tried her hand at cliff jumping for the first time.

Sharing her experience, the 'Dangal' actress revealed that it took her around 20 minutes to gather the courage to take the leap.

Posting a video of the adrenaline-filled moment on her Instagram handle, Fatima wrote, "It took me 20 minutes standing on that ledge, trying to find the strength to take the leap. And then i went for it..(sic)."

She reflected on how the moment just before jumping feels stretched, with a sinking feeling in your stomach.

"That moment when you’re in the air, just before hitting the water.. feels horribly long. That sinking feeling in your stomach is haunting… and confusing. Because in those split seconds, I could feel fear turning into adrenaline. It was fascinating to watch myself go through that shift.", added Fatima.

Once she was over her initial fear, Fatima ended up jumping 4 times, making her realize that the jump itself was never scary; it was the stories she had made up in her head that were holding her back.

"Uske baad toh fear ka switch off ho gaya. And i jumped 4 time after that.

It was never the jump that was scary. It was the stories i built in my head before the leap.. utna sochne ka nahi.. You just have to take the leap.", she concluded.

Fatima also added the "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" by Pink Floyd as the background score.

On the professional front, Fatima recently essayed the role of Minni in Vibhu Puri's romantic entertainer, "Gustaakh Ishq".

Backed by designer Manish Malhotra's Stage5 Productions banner, the project also features Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in significant roles, along with others.

"Gustaakh Ishq" got a theatrical release on 28 November 2025.

