Fatima Sana Shaikh thrilled with response to 'Modern Love'

Mumbai, April 30 'Ajeeb Daastaans' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has portrayed a very cool and funky girl in the anthology 'Modern Love'.

The actress is happy with the responses she is getting post the release of the trailers of the anthology and upcoming movie, 'Thar'.

She says: "The response that has been coming my way after the trailer release of both 'Modern Love' and 'Thar' is sweet and encouraging."

"My character in 'Modern Love' is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can't wait to see the response from the audience now," she adds.

Other than 'Modern Love', Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in 'Thar' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

