'Fauda' star Lior Raz says he is a big fan of Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai, Dec 1 'Fauda' star Lior Raz greeted Ayushmann Khurrana and said that he was a "big fan"

of him.

Lior Raz along with Avi Issacharoff were present at International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for the world premiere of the fourth season of their show, 'Fauda', an Israeli espionage thriller.

A clip shows, Raz shaking hands with Ayushmann and telling him that he's a big fan of the Indian actor, to which, Ayushmann thanked him.

Ayushmann was at IFFI to also speak about his next, 'An Action Hero' that releases on December 2.

He attended the 53rd IFFI in Goa where he got felicitated for being the "Biggest Disruptor" and "Game Changer" in Hindi cinema.

