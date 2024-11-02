Fauji 2 Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Series Set for Second Season, Premiere on November 18! (Watch Video)

Indian televisions iconic army-based series 'Fauji', featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is returning with its second season. The first season premiered on January 18, 1989, on DD National and marked SRK's acting debut, where he played the lead role of Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai, a character inspired by a real-life army officer. The series focuses on the rigorous training of recruits in the Indian Army's commando regiment, showcasing their daily challenges, camaraderie, and the discipline required to become commandos. On the occasion of SRK's 59th birthday director Sandeep Singh revealed the first glimpse of the highly anticipated series.

The teaser begins with Gauahar Khan, portraying Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, riding a bicycle. It introduces the new cast members who will portray soldiers in the show. Among them are Aashish Bhardwaj as Daksh Desai, Utkarsh Kohli as Rangrez Phogat, Udit Kapur as Arjun Negi, and Rudra Soni as Harun Malik. Vikas Jain, who plays Colonel Sanjay Singh, also features prominently in the trailer.

Suvansh Dhar takes on the role of Abhimanyu Rai in the new season, while Shah Rukh Khan's original portrayal remains memorable. The cast also includes Priyanshu Rajguru as Subbu Balakrishnan, Ayaan Manchanda as Aakash Chhetri, Aman Singh Deep as Vikram Singh Bagga, and Niel Satpuda as Vijay Sachan.

The trailer showcases the new soldiers engaging in various activities, including working out, dancing, playing football, swimming, cooking, and playing guitar. It promises a roller coaster of emotions, capturing moments of laughter, tears, and camaraderie. The trailer concludes with Gauahar's character leading the soldiers in a salute.

In sharing the video, Sandeep urged fans to "mark your calendars" for the next generation of Faujis, stating, "A new era of courage and sacrifice begins." The show is set to air on Doordarshan from November 18, with episodes scheduled from Monday to Thursday at 9:00 PM. The cast also features Maansi as Kavya Rajadhyaksha and Sushmita Bhandari as Kinjal Joshi.