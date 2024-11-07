"Favourite parts of the day...": Kalki Koechlin shares adorable moment with daughter Sappho

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Kalki Koechlin is enjoying her time as a mother, and she made sure to share an adorable moment with her fans. In her latest post, the actress gave a peek into her daily routine as a mom, showing her love and dedication to her daughter, Sappho.

Taking to Instagram Story on Thursday, Kalki posted an adorable picture of herself tying Sappho's hair into pigtails. Dressed in a comfortable printed outfit, Kalki is seen sitting on the floor, focused on her little girl, who seems ready for school.

In the caption, Kalki expressed how this is one of her "favourite parts of the day," using the hashtag "getting ready for school." She also gave credit to her husband, Guy Hershberg, for capturing this beautiful moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki Koechlin will be seen sharing the stage with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the adaptation of William Shakespeare's King Lear.

As per information shared by Kalki's PR team, the actress will essay the role of Cordelia, the daughter of King Lear. Naseeruddin Shah will portray the role of King Lear.

The play will open at Mumbai's Prithvi Theatre Festival in November, marking a significant event for theatre enthusiasts.

Kalki is also known for her works in 'Dev D', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Gully Boy'.

She also got a lot of appreciation for her projects like 'Made in Heaven' and the crime thriller 'Sacred Games'.

In 2023, she starred in the English-language drama 'Goldfish'. The film premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. In the film, she was seen alongside Deepti Naval.

In 'Goldfish', Kalki portrays the nuances of a loving daughter struggling with financial problems.

Later, she garnered attention for playing a supporting role in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor