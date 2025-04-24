Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulal Faces Backlash After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Likely To Get Ban In India: Reports

Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack which took 26 tourists' life, outrage against the Pakistan and terrorism can be seen in all over India. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan who is about to make comeback in Bollywood with fil Abir Gulal Commended on the attack. However, post attack Fawad and his movie is facing backlash from politicians and demanded to be ban in India. Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, has opposed the film’s release. He said, this incident is an act of war. These attacks, ongoing for 30 years, are not new. Our federation has repeatedly requested an end to collaboration with Pakistan.

He rejected arguments about artistic value or community benefit, stating that the nation's interests must come first. He also criticised people who aren't affected by terrorism for not caring. He implied that if the filmmakers or their families had been terror victims, they wouldn't have worked with Fawad.N. Tiwari, the President of FWIICE, agreed, promising to stop the release of Abir Gulaal in India and threatening to take action against the film's producers.

Aarti S directs "Abir Gulaal," a Hindi romantic film produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, starring Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan. The movie, also featuring Soni Razdan, Lisa Haydon, Ridhi Dogra, and Farida Jalal, tells the story of two individuals finding love and healing. It is slated for release on May 9, 2025.