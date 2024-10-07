Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's look from 'Abir Gulaal' out, fans excited

New Delhi [India], October 7 : It's official! Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani star Fawad Khan have commenced the shoot for 'Abir Gulaal'.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the first look of the actors from the project, billed as an international production with a support cast from India and UK.

In the first look, Vaani can be seen hugging Fawad.

Aarti S Bagdi is directing the film.

Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy serve as producers on Abir Gulaal.

Excited about the project, producers in a statement shared, "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."

According to Bagdi, the film explores the journey of two individuals "who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence".

The film went on floors on September 29.

Fawad has been away from Indian cinema for around 8 years since the ban on Pakistanti artistes after the 2016 Uri attack.

The announcement of 'Abir Gulaal' left Indian fans extremely excited.

"Finally, Fawad is back and how," a social media user wrote on X.

"It will be a treat for movie lovers," another X user commented.

Fawad's last Bollywood movie was 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', which came out in theatres in 2018.

