Fawad Khan's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' set to become first Pakistani film in over a decade to release in India

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', which was released in 2022, is now all set to be released in Indian theatres.

Director Bilal Lashari and Mahira shared the update on their official Instagram handles.

"Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love," Bilal wrote.

Mahira took to her Instagram Story to share the film's poster. She expressed her excitement by writing, "lets go."

Notably, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' would become the first Pakistani film in over a decade to release in Indian theatres.

It is a remake of the Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. The main focus of the movie revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt (played by Fawad Khan.

The Indian release of the film has left fans extremely excited as after a very long time they will get a chance to witness any Pakistani project on the big screen.

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India was put into effect after the Uri terror attack in 2016. In November 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on artistes from Pakistan to perform or work in India.

Both Fawad and Mahira have earlier worked in Indian cinema. Fawad was a part of films like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Khoobsurat'. Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film 'Raees'.

