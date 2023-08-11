Feeling proud to be representing India at TIFF: Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming chick flick, Thank You For Coming will represent India at the Toronto Film Festival this year. The 2023 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Toronto from 7th September to 17th September 2023.The film festival has carved a niche for itself as a global platform that celebrates cinematic diversity and creativity and presents the best of cinema from across the globe.This year the spotlight is set to shine brightly on Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar as her upcoming chick flick, Thank You For Coming earns a coveted spot on the festival's esteemed lineup.

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatile acting prowess and commitment to authenticity. She has consistently pushed artistic boundaries and challenged conventional narratives. Her ability to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with audiences across the world is a testament to the universality of human emotions and experiences. With her compelling performances and unwavering dedication to storytelling, Bhumi’s presence along with the filmmakers and cast of Thank You For Coming at TIFF promises to contribute to the festival's commitment to diversity and artistic innovation.

“This is my first time at TIFF. I am ecstatic that I am going there with a film that is so close to my heart, Thank You For Coming!” expressed Bhumi Pednekar. “What makes it more special is that we’ve been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson hall. As an official selection and with the viewing we will have, I am extremely excited for the experience to come. I’ve never experienced watching a film of mine with such a large and diverse audience. To be walking that red carpet with my co actors, director Karan Boolani and our producers Anil kapoor and Rhea Kapoor is going to be memorable.

As an Indian actor, I feel proud that I’ll be representing my country at this prestigious event. Thank You For Coming celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are looking for love and how they yearn for freedom to choose what they want from life. Comedy as a genre is a tough one for me, I feel like all our hard work has started to pay off with us starting our leg before its worldwide release at TIFF. It is a very progressive film with its heart in the right place. This is our chance to show the world how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today.”

Bhumi Pednekar's journey from the vibrant sets of Bollywood to the illustrious stage of TIFF is a testament to her unwavering dedication to her craft. Bhumi is an actor who is not only leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema but also making waves on the global stage.