"Feels honoured," says Alia as she features on Time's 100 Most Influential list

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Actor Alia Bhatt is elated as she has made it to Time's 100 most influential people of 2024 list.

Director of 'Heart of Stone', Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia on her first movie, wrote an article in the magazine praising her as a "truly international star".

Reacting to it, Alia took to her Instagram and wrote, "Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 @time

Thank you dearest #TomHarper for your kind kind words."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C53hGWUKPE2/?hl=en&img_index=1

Last year, Alia bagged several important awards including first National Film Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. In 2023, she also made her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone'.

Indian-origin actor Dev Patel and wrestler Sakshi Malik also featured in the list.Dev's profile was written by Get Out and Nope actor Daniel Kaluuya.

"Dev radiates goodness. His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he's coming from," he wrote and praised Dev's latest release, Monkey Man.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor