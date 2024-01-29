‘Fighter’ Day 4 Box Office Collection: The Real Examination for Movie Begins TODAY, Says Taran Adarsh

Fighter, a film that is based on actual events such as the Pulwama assault, the Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 Indian-Pakistani border skirmishes, was released in 2D and 3D formats on Friday. Here, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone play air force officials. The film received so much positive reception from the public that it crossed the 100 cr barrier in just three days after its release. Industry analysts believe that the long weekend was the reason and real test lies ahead.

Taran Adarsh, a movie reviewer, took X and penned a message mentioning the box office collection and predicting that the challenge has begun, #Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*… The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

"The biz of #Fighter is clearly divided… While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets / single screens haven’t tapped its real potential… Post *extended weekend*, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belt. The real examination for #Fighter begins TODAY, the make-or-break Mon, "He said.

#Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*… The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



The biz of… pic.twitter.com/pCLOD4Ykh3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2024

Reviewers have commended the movie for its impressive special effects and thrilling action scenes. Audiences, in particular, are drawn to the on-screen chemistry between Roshan and Padukone. Nevertheless, trade experts note a noticeable split in the film's success. While urban areas report strong box office collections, single-screen theaters and mass markets haven't fully embraced the movie.

While a weekday dip is to be expected, a significant drop could spell trouble for "Fighter's" long-term viability. The coming week will tell if the film can sustain its appeal beyond the initial holiday-fueled hype and tap into the broader Indian audience.

