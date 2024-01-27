‘Fighter’, Javed Akhtar Appreciates Hirthik Roshan and Deepika Movie but Raises Concerns About Certain Aspects

The movie 'Fighter,' released yesterday, received an excellent response from fans. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are paired together for the first time in this film, and fans love their on-screen chemistry. Many celebrities have shared their reviews of this movie. Now, Javed Akhtar has shared his thoughts about the film.

Javed Akhtar, a close associate of Anil Kapoor, has lauded the action thriller, particularly praising its well-balanced screenplay with multiple subplots and exceptional visuals. He expressed pride in the film's grand canvas and technical excellence, as well as the excellent performances of the main actors.

However, he also expressed reservations about the portrayal of the main antagonist, feeling that the character lacked the necessary seriousness and appeared more like a psychopath than a formidable leader of a terrorist organization.

Furthermore, Javed Akhtar criticized the last-minute 3D conversion of the film, stating that it did not work well. Despite finding the film's conclusion lengthy, he acknowledged its effectiveness and overall found the film engaging and promising, with potential for success at the box office.