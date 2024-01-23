Fighter: Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence on Deepika Padukone’s Absence from Film Promotions

The much-anticipated movie "Fighter," directed by Siddharth Anand, is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and more, this aerial spectacle has already grabbed the top spot as the most-awaited Indian film of 2024 on IMDb. With advance bookings in full swing, the movie is creating a buzz.

People are talking about the catchy songs and the trailer, especially Roshan and Padukone playing Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots. Fans are excited to catch the action on the big screen.

Amid the excitement, there have been rumours about a rift between lead actor Deepika Padukone and the director, Siddharth Anand. Addressing these speculations and Padukone's apparent absence from promotional events, Anand dismissed the conjectures, stating, "People put a lot of conjectures into things." Responding to reports of Padukone unfollowing him on social media, Anand clarified that it was part of a strategic promotional plan. He assured fans that Padukone's active participation would commence on January 23, 2024, stating, "This is a promotional strategy that we have taken. You will start seeing Deepika Padukone from tomorrow (Tuesday) everywhere. People put a lot of conjectures into things. Deepika was supposed to come for the trailer launch, but she was under the weather. And now she is going to be everywhere; our strategy is such."

"Fighter" marks the first onscreen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, adding to the film's allure. Already, the movie has demonstrated its box office potential, securing Rs 3.66 crores from advanced bookings for its opening day, as reported by Sacnilk.com. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the cinematic spectacle promised by "Fighter" in the days to come.