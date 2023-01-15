Film and TV actor Sunil Holkar passes away due to liver ailment

Sunil Holkar who gained recognition with his characters in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died on January 13, 2023. He was 40 year-old and is survived by his parents, wife, and two children. According to accounts, he had liver cirrhosis and had been receiving treatment for it.

Before his demise, Sunil reportedly asked his friend to publish a status on WhatsApp as his 'final post'. Sunil Holkar was last seen in the national-award-winning Marathi film, Goshta Eka Paithanichi. He was known for doing brief yet important roles in a show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sunil’s demise is indeed a big loss for the Indian TV industry and Marathi cinema. The actor also featured in Marathi films such as Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, Sagla Karun Bhagle and so on. He had worked in the entertainment film industry for over 12 years.