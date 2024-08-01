Film fraternity hails Swapnil Kusale's bronze medal win at Paris Olympics 2024

New Delhi [India], August 1 : The Indian film industry has erupted in celebration as Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 1.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa Shetty congratulated Swapnil by writing, "Another incredible feat, what an amazing performance @swapnil_kusale You've made India proud."

Sidharth Malhotra also wished Swapnil by writing, "You've made India proud! Congratulations on adding another medal to the bag!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a shoutout to Swapnil on her Instagram handle by sharing the latter's picture with claps and Indian flag emoticons.

Kiara Advani also congratulated Swapnil on his historic win.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Another day another bronze for India!! Congratulations!! @swapnil_kusale."

Other stars including Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Babu also extended heartfelt wishes to Swapnil for his historic win at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event. He is the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's third medal in shooting.

Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round. Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Kusale appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round. Tomar finished at 11th position.

Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round.

