"Film that changed course of my career": Yami Gautam celebrates 2 years of 'A Thursday'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 : Actor Yami Gautam on Saturday penned a gratitude note on the second anniversary of her film 'A Thursday.'

To mark this day, Yami took to Instagram story and expressed her gratitude for being part of a project that "changed the course of (her) career."

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "A film that changed the course of my career, all over again. Grateful to my director, producers, cast, crew & the audience. #2YearsOfAThursday."

'A Thursday' is a hostage thriller where Yami Gautam portrays the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage, creating tension and suspense throughout the narrative.

The actress received accolades for her performance in the film.

Yami will be next seen portraying the role of an intelligence officer in 'Article 370',

The makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer.

'Article 370', is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release in cinemas on February 23

Yami will also be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

