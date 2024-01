Filmfare Awards 2024: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Sweep Top Acting Awards, Check Full Winners List

The 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry, was held on Sunday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event was hosted by Karan Johar and featured performances by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Here are the winners of the 69th Filmfare Awards:

Best Film (Popular)

12th Fail (Winner)

Jawan

OMG 2

Pathaan

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Film (Critics)

12th Fail (Winner)

Bheed

Faraaz

Joram

Sam Bahadur

Three Of Us

Zwigato

Best Director

Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail) (Winner)

Amir Rai (OMG 2)

Atlee (Jawan)

Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Siddharth Anand (Pathaan)

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Ranbir Kapoor (Animal) (Winner)

Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Shah Rukh Khan (Dunki)

Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Sunny Deol (Gadar 2)

Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Actor (Critics)

Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) (Winner)

Abhishek Bachchan (Ghoomer)

Jaideep Ahlawat (Three Of Us)

Manoj Bajpayee (Joram)

Pankaj Tripathi (Omg 2)

Rajkummar Rao (Bheed)

Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)



Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) (Winner)

Bhumi Pednekar (Thank You For Coming)

Deepika Padukone (Pathaan)

Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway)

Taapsee Pannu (Dunki)

Best Actress Critics

Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway) (Winner)

Deepti Naval (Goldfish)

Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dhak Dhak)

Saiyami Kher (Ghoomer)

Shahana Goswami (Zwigato)

Shefali Shah (Three Of Us)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Vicky Kaushal (Dunki) (Winner)

Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)

Anil Kapoor (Animal)

Bobby Deol (Animal)

Emraan Hashmi (Tiger 3)

Tota Roy Chowdhury (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) (Winner)

Jaya Bachchan (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Ratna Pathak Shah (Dhak Dhak)

Shabana Azmi (Ghoomer)

Triptii Dimri (Animal)

Yami Gautam (OMG 2)

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Vaaste- Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) (Winner)

Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tum Kya Mile- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Gulzar (Itni Si Baat- Sam Bahadur)

Javed Akhtar (Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se- Dunki)

Kumaar (Chaleya- Jawan)

Siddharth- Garima (Satranga- Animal)

Swanand Kirkire And Ip Singh (Lutt Putt Gaya- Dunki)

Best Music Album