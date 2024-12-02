Filmfare OTT Awards: Vedang Raina Wins Best Debut Actor (Male) Award for ’The Archies; if I Hadn’t Landed an Audition, I Would Have Been Doing My MBA

Vedang Raina stepped into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. For a debutant, Raina received widespread acclaim for delivering an impeccable performance alongside his fellow debutantes. Now, among his contemporaries, Vedang Raina received the honour of the Best Debut Actor in the male category at the Filmfare OTT awards for his remarkable performance in 'The Archies'. His act not only resonated with the audience but was also loved by them and the critics. Vedang Raina starred alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Mihir Ahuja among others.

Upon winning the award, Vedang Raina said, "If I hadn't landed an audition in 'The Archies', I would have been doing my MBA and had been in my second year. Thank you, Zoya, for giving me direction, because I don't know what I'd be doing. Thank you, team 'The Archies', the crew, and the cast. I wouldn't have been here without you. I'd like to thank my family, my parents. Thank you to the audience and the supporters, who gave me so much love."

The starry night at the Filmfare OTT Awards witnessed the presence of several A-listers including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Karishma Tanna, and others. Beyond 'The Archies', Vedang Raina showcased his acting chops in the 2024 release 'Jigra'. Helmed by filmmaker Vasan Bala, Raina shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt and the actors essayed the role of brother-sister duo. His performance in both projects has attracted significant attention from filmmakers and netizens, making him one of the most in-demand actors among his contemporaries. After delivering impactful performances in 'The Archies' and 'Jigra', Vedang Raina is all set to have a powerful 2025.